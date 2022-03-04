St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Hosting Meeting to Discuss Gun Violence on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 in California

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Corps is hosting a community meeting next week to discuss the ongoing issue of gun violence and how to address it.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at the St. Mary’s County Church of Christ at 44850 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California.

“For the past several months we have seen an escalation the amount of violence in St. Mary’s County,” said Pastor Charlie Wharton.

“Traditionally, when people of faith become aware of a crisis within a community, they are among the first to come forward to offer solutions. Our crisis of violence is just such an issue that needs to be addressed. No, churches can’t solve this problem alone, but we can be a force that gets the wheel spinning,” he said.