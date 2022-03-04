NAS Patuxent River Updates COVID Mask Policy Effective March 2, 2022

NAS Patuxent River announced March 2 that indoor mask-wearing is not required for DoD personnel in all but two DoD spaces at NAS Patuxent River, regardless of vaccination status. The two exceptions to this policy are the Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River and NAS Patuxent River Child and Youth Programs spaces, where masks are still required by all in these spaces.

The announcement comes as a result of a U.S. Fleet Forces message released March 1 stating in areas where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Community Level is low in the county

where a DoD installation or facility is located, indoor mask-wearing is not required for DoD personnel or visitors, in accordance with the updated guidance released by the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force on Feb. 28, 2022. NAS Patuxent River will continue to monitor community transmission levels and stands ready to amend COVID safety measures if necessary in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Regardless of the CDC COVID-19 Community Level, DoD force health protection guidance for workplace access and mask wearing for DoD personnel with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 remains in effect. Personnel who receive a positive COVID diagnosis, regardless of vaccination status, should stay at home for five days; if exhibiting no symptoms or symptoms resolve after five days, personnel can return to work but must continue to wear a mask for an additional five days in accordance with current federal guidelines. Unvaccinated personnel exposed to a person with COVID should wear a mask for ten days and test on day five, regardless of whether they exhibit symptoms.

In addition, personnel that voluntarily wish to continue wearing masks may do so.

NAS Patuxent River remains in Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Bravo until further notice.

The Trusted Traveler Program remains in effect at NAS Patuxent River, and Gate 3 will remain open. Gate sentries will continue to check ID’s using the “no-touch” method.