Suspect Arrested After Stabbing Victim at La Plata IHOP, Victim and Suspect Transported with Non-Life-Threatening Injuries

March 6, 2022

On Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 9:45 a.m., police responded to the IHOP located at 116 Rosewick Road in La Plata, for the report of an assault involving a knife.

Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect approached the victim who was sitting at a table. After a brief verbal encounter the suspect produced a knife and began stabbing the victim.

Several Good Samaritans intervened, stopping the assault.

The suspect fled the area on foot. Officers later located the suspect and a foot pursuit occurred.

The suspect, Lemarr Carroll, 47-years old, was apprehended. Both the suspect and victim were transported to a medical facility for treatment of non-life threatening injuries that occurred during the assault.

The incident was not a random attack and is believed to be domestic related. LPPD units were assisted by members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police. The investigation is ongoing.

