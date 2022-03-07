No Injuries Reported After 2-Alarm House Fire in Huntingtown, State Fire Marshal Investigating

On Sunday, March 6, 2022, at approximately 4:17 a.m., firefighters from Calvert County responded to 1324 Duchess Lane in Huntingtown, for the reported house on fire.

While crews were responding to the scene, dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting fire was coming through the roof.

Crews arrived on the scene at 4:24 a.m., and found a three-story residence with fire showing from the second floor, third floor, and roof. Command requested a 2nd alarm which alerted firefighters from Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, and Charles County.

All occupants and pets safely evacuated the residence prior to the arrival of fire department personal. No injuries were reported.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

Units operated for approximately 3 hours before return to service.

All photos are courtesy of the Prince Frederick, Dunkirk, St. Leonard, and Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Departments.

