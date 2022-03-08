UPDATE: Donation Drive to Help Two Displaced Families After 2-Alarm House Fire in Waldorf

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from 4:00 p.m., to 7:00 p.m., there is donation drive at the clubhouse (located at 12146 Pawtuckett Lane, Waldorf, MD 20602) for the two families that have been displaced.

Gift Cards

Donation of school supplies – book bags, pens, pencils, composition books…etc

Clothing donations:

Iris – (72) – Extra Large shirts and pants – shoe size (9)

JaNay (32) – Extra Large shirts and pants – shoe size 8

Lashay – Clothes size (Med), shoe size 8

Rob – Men 2x – shoe size (10)

Jayden and Jordyn – Size 6/7 – shoe size (2)

Malacai – Clothes size (Med)

Ameena – Clothes size (10) – shoe size (3)

Lyric – Clothes size 7/8 – shoe size (2)

Nia – Clothes size 5/6 – shoe size (12)

Massiah – Clothes 2t

Jaylyn xs shirts 0 in pants

On Sunday, March 6, 2022, at approximately 12:40 p.m., firefighters from La Plata, Waldorf, and surrounding departments responded to 4632 Sheffield Circle in Waldorf, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 2-story residence with fire showing from the second floor.

The owner/occupant was identified as Iris Hubbard, with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $600,000.00

The homeowner was alerted to the fire by the activation of the smoke alarms. She observed smoke coming from the laundry room area.

61 firefighters from Charles and St. Mary’s County responded and controlled the fire in approximately 45 minutes.

The fire remains under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6833.

All photos are courtesy of the La Plata and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Departments.

