Suspended Prince George’s County Police Officer Indicted for Misconduct in Office Following Fatal Police Chase

A grand jury today indicted a suspended Prince George’s County Police Officer. Sergeant Shaun Urbina was indicted on a misdemeanor charge of misconduct in office.

The charge stems from a July 2020 fatal crash in Clinton in which two people, a mother and her adult son, were killed. Prince George’s County Police Officers pursued their SUV prior to it crashing. Sergeant Urbina was the ranking officer in the pursuit.

Following the crash, a total of five officers, including Urbina, were placed on suspension. The four other officers have returned to full duty.

The Internal Affairs Division’s investigation into Sergeant Urbina’s actions is ongoing.

Urbina was assigned to the Bureau of Patrol at the time of his suspension in 2020. He joined the agency in 2005.