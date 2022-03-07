Man Flown to Trauma Center After Being Struck by Stray Bullet in Waldorf, Police Searching for Four Suspects

On Sunday, March 6, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf, for the reported gunshot victim.

A preliminary investigation showed multiple rounds were fired in the parking lot and a stray round struck an adult male who was inside his apartment and not involved with the suspects.

Officers are searching for at least four suspects who fired gunshots in the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf at about 4:00 p.m.

Witnesses described the suspects as males wearing dark clothing. They ran toward a wooded area nearby.

The victim, a 27-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound to the lower body. First Responders applied two tourniquets to the victim. U.S. Park Police Eagle 1 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center.

Detectives are pursuing all leads and ask anyone with information to call 301-932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case.