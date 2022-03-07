Bel Alton Man Wins $100,000 on Scratch Off at Weis Markets

A life-changing $100,000 prize came to this Charles County resident.

A Charles County man claims a $100,000 top prize on Power 10s scratch off.

Nine months had passed since the Bel Alton resident had bought a scratch-off. Now, the fellow who chose the nickname “Once in a Lifetime” for Lottery publicity just took home a life-changing $100,000 prize from a Power 10s scratch-off.

The 42-year-old found his lucky instant ticket at Weis Markets #278 located at 100 Drury Drive in La Plata. He made a trip there for groceries, but found himself speaking with a woman holding a Power 10s instant ticket. Intrigued by the $10 game, “Once in a Lifetime” decided to purchase one from the Lottery kiosk.

“I almost fell to the floor,” said the Charles County resident, recalling the moments after he scanned his instant ticket for a win and learned of his top-prize win.

His wife was equally excited when he shared the news with her. Mr. “Once in a Lifetime” is especially happy that now he can buy his wife a new car and pay off his truck.

Weis Markets #278 in Charles County is also celebrating. The store will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for its role in selling a $100,000 top-prize winning scratch-off.