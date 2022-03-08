St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Summonses Served – February 2022

02/01/22- Regina Ann Davies-Bolden, age 42 of Lexington Park- Resist/Interfere with Arrest and Obstructing and Hindering by Dep. Marsch# 397.

02/01/22- Clinton Maurice Gantt, age 45 of Lexington Park- Robbery by Cpl. Knott# 234.

02/02/22- Amanda Nicholle Marxer, age 39 of California- Failure to Appear/Defense Witness by Dep. Reynolds# 394.

02/03/22- Taylore Una Medley, age 29 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Salas# 358.

02/03/22- Marcus Devon Shorter, age 33 of Lexington Park- CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana by Dep. Wimberly# 357.

02/03/22- Agnes Marie Drummond, age 39 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Wimberly# 357.

02/04/22- Ira Louis Barry, age 38 of Leonardtown- Assault 2nd Degree and 4th Degree Sex Contact by Lt. Smith# 177.

02/04/22- Destiny Marie Ayres, age 19 of no fixed address- Failure to Appear/Defense Witness by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365.

02/04/22- Billie Jo Messineo, age 47 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Mattera# 375.

02/06/22- Marcus Nathaniel Bissessar, age 32 of Washington, D.C. -Failure to Appear/Defense Witness by Lt. Smith# 177.

02/06/22- Katwinis Shariko Faxon, age 36 of Lexington Park- Theft and Fraud to Avoid Prosecution by Dep. McLean# 400.

02/07/22- Rachael Ann Mason, age 31 of no fixed address- Possession/Issue Forged Currency and Theft by Dep. Tasciotti# 398.

02/07/22- Korrie Lynn New, age 42 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Defense Witness by DFC. Westphal# 337.



02/07/22- Kevin Jason Copsey, age 37 of Mechanicsville- False Statement to State Official by Dep. Morgan# 384.

02/07/22- Eva Levona Simon, age 27 of Callaway- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Hudson# 390.

02/08/22- Cindy Lou Shimel, age 28 of Tall Timbers- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Cucinotta# 393.

02/08/22- Callie Anne Whitney, age 22 of Lexington Park- Violation of Release by Dep. Deinert# 401.

02/08/22- Marilee Angel Stokes, age 31 of St. Inigoes- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Allebach# 392.

02/09/22- Octavio Delfino Lopez Juarez, age 35 of Lexington Park- Violate Protective Order (seven counts) by Dep. Katulich# 363.

02/10/22- Anthony Lamont Jones, age 33 of Leonardtown- Malicious Destruction of Property, Assault 1st and 2nd Degree by Dep. Hunsinger# 385.

02/10/22- Ronald Keith Raley, age 42 of Mechanicsville- Access Computer Database, Infiltrate Computer Send Shutdown, and Access Computer Network-St. Mary’s County Government by DFC. T. Snyder# 342.

02/10/22- Robert Michael Ashburn, age 53 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. C. Hill# 381.

02/10/22- Kylaya Cierra Mannings, age 26 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. C. Hill# 381.

02.10/22- Stanley Anthony Konopka, age 62 of Avenue- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Haas# 367.

02/11/22- Arthur Howard Richardson, age 80 of Leonardtown- Malicious Destruction of Property by Cpl. Roszell# 296.

02/11/22- Destiny Marie Ayres, age 20 of no fixed address- Theft by DFC. Raley# 345.

02/12/22- Michael Austin Williams, age 35 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Shelko# 326.

02/13/22- Julio Cesar Moran, age 41 of Park Hall- Assault 2nd Degree and Reckless Endangerment by Dep. Salas# 358.

02/14/22- Kevin Jeffrey Hancock, age 37 of Leonardtown- Theft, Trespassing, and Displaying Registration Plates Issued to Another by DFC Hersh# 303.

02/14/22- Ashley Elizabeth Angle, age 26 of Leonardtown- Assault 2nd Degree and Disorderly Conduct by Dep. Hunsinger# 385.

02/14/22- Johnny Eugene Archer, age 48 of Callaway- Rifle/Shotgun by Disqualified Person/Felony Conviction and Carry Firearm to Hunt Intoxicated by Dep. Welch# 399.

02/15/22- Calvin Ben Jones, age 70 of Leonardtown- Failure to Appear/Defense Witness by Cpl. Reppel# 141.

02/16/22- Timothy Claybon Harris III, age 30 of Mechanicsville- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Reynolds# 394.

02/16/22- Phillip Randolph Adams Jr., age 42 of Great Mills- Trespass Private Property by Dep. Hudson# 390.

02/19/22- Kiley Michelle Thomas, age 25 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365.

02/20/22- Kayla Nicole Jenkins, age 24 of Great Mills- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Haas# 367.

02/21/22- Aiden Paul Suckow, age 18 of Callaway- Sex Offense 4th Degree and Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Hudson# 390.

02/21/22- Logan Garrett Blado, age 22 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Wilson# 370.

02/21/22- Kevin Maurice Walls, age 59 of Lexington Park- CDS: Possession Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession: Paraphernalia by Dep. Fleenor# 388.



02/22/22- Victoria Marie Curtis, age 28 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Dixon# 380.

02/24/22- Michael James Wells, age 27 of Leonardtown- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Haas# 367.

02/25/22- Robert Michael Ashburn, age 53 of Virginia- Violate Protective Order by Dep. Rycyzyn# 350.

02/26/22- Curtis Kareem Abdul Willingham, age 32 of Great Mills- Driving Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol by Dep. Wimberly# 357.

02/26/22- Kayla Jean Gilliam, age 26 of Leonardtown- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Budd# 325.

02/27/22- Jason Andrew Jackson, age 35 of Mechanicsville- Child Abuse 2nd Degree and Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Lawrence# 279.

02/27/22- Michael Kelly Swain, age 61 of Mechanicsville- Failure to Appear/Defense Witness by Dep. Kril# 382.

02/27/22- Kevin Tyler Coleman, age 29 of Scotland- Violate Protective Order by Dep. Deinert# 401.

02/27/22- Christopher Daniel Wolford, age 44 of Mechanicsville- Handgun-Wear/Carry, Driving Under the Influence and Driving While Impaired by Dep. Lawrence# 279.