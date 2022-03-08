Hollywood VFD Regrets To Announce The Passing of Life Member, Past Fire Chief, Past President, Past President of SMVFA and MSFA Charles “Danny” Davis, Jr.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Life Member, Past Fire Chief, Past President Charles “Danny” Davis Jr. Chief Davis passed away today with family by his side after a long and heroic battle with cancer. Chief Davis is a Legend in Hollywood VFD and the State of Maryland within the Fire Service.

Chief Davis joined Hollywood VFD in 1970 and quickly started gaining knowledge of the Fire Service by taking numerous classes. Chief Davis rose up through the ranks of the Department quickly, becoming Captain in 1974. He was appointed to Assistant Chief in 1984 then Fire Chief of the Department in 1985 and 1986.

Through his Fire Department lifetime, Chief Davis also held operational positions of Safety Officer, Assistant Engineer, and Training Officer. Chief Davis was voted in as President of the Department in 1992 and held that position for 3 years. He held the position of Secretary and was on the Board of Directors for numerous years.

During his time at Hollywood, Chief Davis was awarded several awards for service. These awards included: Top 5 Responder, HVFD Outstanding Service Award, Firefighter of the Year, President’s Award, and a Unit Citation in 2006 for a Rescue Incident. Chief Davis sat on numerous committees over the years and was the Chairperson of the Carnival, Audit, Budget, Membership, Safety, Ways & Means, New Brush Truck and Engine, Planning and News Letter Committees during his time at Hollywood.



Chief Davis was also involved within the County, Southern Maryland and State when it comes to the Fire Service. Chief Davis was the President of the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association in 1989. Prior to President, he was 1st and 2nd Vice President and held the position of Secretary for 5 years. Within St. Mary’s County, Chief Davis was Chairman (1988-89) and Co-Chairman (1986-1987) of the St. Mary’s Fire Board and Chair (2010 – 2014, 2016-2017) and Vice Chair (2009 and 2015) of the St. Mary’s Emergency Services Committee. Chief Davis was elected as the President of the Maryland State Firemen’s Association in 1997. Prior to President he held the positions of 1st and 2nd Vice President, Chairman and Vide-Chairman of the MSFA Executive Committee and Board of Review.

He was involved in numerous aspects of the State Firemen’s Association including Fire Prevention, Legislation, Budget, Convention, and Awards Committee. Chief Davis was inducted into the SMVFA Hall of Fame in 1988 and the MSFA Hall of Fame in 1990. Chief Davis was awarded numerous awards from SMVFA and MSFA. Some of his most notable awards are; MSFA Silver Spring Award for Fire Prevention 1984, Legislator of the Year 2005 and 2012, MSFA Gladhill – Thompson Award 2009, and most recently the Marbery F. Gates Memorial Award in 2021. Chief Davis is one of the reasons we have what we have in the Fire Service here in Hollywood and throughout the State of Maryland.

Danny’s family was always there to support him during his Fire Service Career. His wife Rose and daughter Heather would always be by his side attending numerous meetings, conventions, and gatherings throughout the years. He enjoyed spending time with his Grandkids and taking trips with friends and family after his retirement from the Department of Defense.

Chief Davis was an inspiration and was always looked to for guidance and mentorship of our members. He gave a lifetime of support to the Fire Service here in Hollywood, Southern Maryland and the State of Maryland. His knowledge and experience will never be replaced. We here at Hollywood and the State of Maryland are a better Fire Service because of Chief Davis and what he has done. Chief Davis was the definition of Leadership and Commitment to the Fire Service and will truly be missed.

We ask that you please keep the Davis family in your thoughts and prayers during their time of mourning.

