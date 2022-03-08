Calvert County Circuit Courthouse Resumes Normal Operations Under Phase V Effective March 7, 2022

Due to the decline of COVID-19 infection rates in Maryland, and consistent with the guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) and local health agencies, the Maryland Judiciary has resumed normal operations under Phase V, including jury trials, effective Monday, March 7.

On March 1, 2022, Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty of the Court of Appeals for Maryland issued the Fifth Amended Administrative Order Expanding Statewide Judiciary Operations in Light of the COVID-19 Emergency. In Phase V, all courts resume full operations, including jury trials in criminal and civil case types in the circuit courts.

Accordingly, Administrative Order dated March 2, 2022, issued by Mark S. Chandlee, Administrative Judge for the Circuit Court for Calvert County, remains in full force and effect. That Order states the wearing of masks is voluntary for all judges, magistrates, judiciary personnel and all other persons entering the courthouse except during the jury selection process in both criminal and civil jury trials, and any other proceeding wherein masking or social distancing may become necessary as determined by the presiding judicial officer with approval of the Circuit Court Administrative Judge.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, at the discretion of the Administrative Judge of the Circuit Court for Calvert County, may restrict access and screen individuals entering the courthouse located at 175 Main St. in Prince Frederick, and may deny entry to any individual whose screening results require refusal of entry to the courthouse for the health and safety of all individuals in the courthouse.



The Administrative Judge and/or presiding judge may, when necessary, limit the number of people that may be present in a courtroom at any given time; and, to achieve social distancing for large congregate settings, the administrative judge may limit, temporarily, the number of individuals entering the courthouse or a courtroom to the extent necessary to achieve the requirements of social distancing.

The courts shall be open to the public, and no appointment shall be necessary (although preferred) for access; however, notices shall inform individuals seeking access to the courthouse that access to courtrooms and other spaces may be limited on an intermittent basis.

The new administrative orders can be viewed on the Maryland Judiciary website at https://mdcourts.gov/coronavirusorders and the Circuit Court for Calvert County website at http://circuitcourt.co.cal.md.us.

Court offices are fully staffed. Court personnel will be available to the public by telephone between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Maryland Electronic Court (MDEC) continues to be available for electronic filing and is required to be used for all MDEC counties. The courts shall be open to the public, and no appointment shall be necessary (although preferred) for access.

Any questions or concerns relative to cases or proceedings should be directed to:

Circuit Court: 410-535-1600

District Court: 443-550-6700

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.