No Injuries Reported After Mobile Home Fire in Ridge, Fire Deemed Accidental due to Electrical Malfunction

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at approximately 4:40 a.m., firefighters from Ridge, Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, NAS Webster Field, Valley Lee, and Leonardtown responded to the 48000 block of Sea Side View Road in Ridge, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from a 1-story mobile home. Incident command reported both occupants were accounted for, and one dog was reported as possibly trapped in the residence.

A primary and secondary search of the residence yielded negative results.

The owner/occupants were identified as Niles and Joy Rothwell, both were able to safely escape the structure. The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at $50,000.00

35 firefighters responded and extinguished the fire in under 20 minutes.

Investigation determined the origin of the fire was the interior of wall by the front door. The cause was determined to be accidental and due to an electrical malfunction

The occupants were able to safely exit the structure with no injuries.

All photos are courtesy of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.

