St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Office Announces Great Mills Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Abuse of a Minor

March 8, 2022

Alexander DeMarr

State’s Attorney Richard Fritz announces that Alexander Desales DeMarr, 65 of Great Mills, entered a plea of guilty to Sexual Abuse of a Minor, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years, and was sentenced on March 1, 2022, to 25 years in the Department of Corrections.

State’s Attorney Richard Fritz would like to thank Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department for the successful investigation and prosecution of this case that resulted in the Defendant in receiving the maximum sentence allowed.

On 6/09/21 – Ali Lin DeMarr, 34 of Great Mills (same residence as Alexander) – Was arrested on three counts of Sex Abuse Minor by Det. Fennessey# 292. CASE# 28012-21

