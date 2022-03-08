UPDATE: Previously Convicted Lexington Park Felon Sentenced to 45 Years for Distribution of Fentanyl and Heroin, Illegal Possession of Firearms

UPDATE 3/8/2022: State’s Attorney Richard Fritz announces that on February 24, 2022, Judge McGann sentenced Anthony Leon Brooks, 40, of Lexington Park, for Distribution of Fentanyl and Heroin, and multiple counts of illegal possession of firearms to 45 years in the Department of Corrections.

In April 2019, SMSO Narcotics Division executed a search warrant on Brook’s home due to an investigation into narcotics distribution. Law enforcement located the Defendant inside the home with a baggie of pills containing heroin and fentanyl and a large amount of cash on his person. In front of the Defendant on the table were three firearms.

State’s Attorney Richard Fritz would like to thank Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor and the St. Mary’s County Narcotics Division for the successful investigation and prosecution of this case.

Brooks was previously convicted for prior Distribution and Assault charges dating back to 1999.

4/6/2019: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Division began an investigation in April of 2019 into Anthony Leon Brooks, 38 of Lexington Park, regarding his involvement in the distribution of controlled dangerous substances (CDS).

As a result, search and seizure warrants were obtained for Brooks and a residence in Lexington Park.

On April 2, 2019, members of the Vice Narcotics Division assisted by the Emergency Services Team, and additional support personnel, executed the search warrants. Brooks was found to be in possession of suspected heroin and four handguns. Brooks was arrested and charged with the following:

CDS Possession-Not Marijuana

Prohibited Person-Possess Ammunition

Firearm Possession with Felony Conviction (3 Counts)

Additional charges are pending further review with States Attorney Richard D. Fritz.

