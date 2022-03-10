Police in Calvert County Investigating Motor Vehicle Crash That Killed Prince Frederick Man

On March 9, 2022 at approximately 5:04 p.m., units from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division as well as the Crash Reconstruction Unit and Maryland State Police responded to the area of Main Street and Calvert Town Way in Prince Frederick, for report of a serious motor vehicle crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed a red Chrysler Town and County minivan was traveling northbound on Main Street in the area of the south entrance to Calvert Town Road where it lost control and left the roadway. Upon leaving the roadway, the vehicle struck an embankment and fence.

The driver, Martin Robins Jackson, 67 of Prince Frederick, MD, was transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

At this time, speed and weather are believed to be contributing factors in this collision.

Anyone with information about this crash or events leading up to it, is asked to contact DFC A. Ostazeski at [email protected] or by calling the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800. Please refer to case #22-13004.