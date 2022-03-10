Police in Charles County Arrest Laurel Man in Connection with Four Counts of Sexual Solicitation of a Minor

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have charged a man in connection with sexual solicitation of minors.

In February, officers responded to the area of St. Thomas Drive in Waldorf for the report of a male who drove up to a group of young adolescent girls who were walking on a sidewalk and solicited them for sexual acts. The girls reported the incident and detectives were assigned to the case. Through a meticulous investigation, detectives identified the suspect and subsequently obtained an arrest warrant.

On March 3, 2022, Lacree Thomas Ramsey, 24, of Laurel, was arrested in Washington, D.C.

Ramsey was extradited to Charles County on March 8 and charged with four counts of sexual solicitation of a minor. On March 9, a judge ordered Ramsey could be released from the detention center as long as he meets the conditions of electronic monitoring.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective J. Smith at 301-609-6479.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

