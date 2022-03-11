UPDATE: Police Release Name of 55-Year-Old Man Murdered in Lexington Park Home Invasion

UPDATE 2/11/2022 @ 11:45 a.m. : On March 10, 2022, at 9:27 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 45700 block of Oregon Way in Lexington Park, for the reported home invasion with shots fired.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Lifesaving measures were attempted but the victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

The victim has been identified as James Brian Thompson, age 55 of Lexington Park.

Detectives and Crime Lab personnel from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Carl Ball at (301) 475-4200 extension 78131 or by email at

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

3/10/2022: On Thursday, March 10, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 45700 block of Oregon Way in Lexington Park, for the reported gunshot victim.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby, however, were canceled shortly after landing.

Fire and rescue personnel attempted life saving measures before pronouncing the victim deceased on the scene at 9:51 p.m.

Police are investigating the incident as a burglary, witnesses reported three armed males wearing ski masks.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>