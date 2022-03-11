Two Charles County Women Arrested in Chaptico After Stealing Vehicle

March 11, 2022

Joyce Marie Bayliss, age 44 of La Plata, and Heather Ann Thompson, age 28 of Waldorf

On Monday, February 28, 2022, Dep. Shubrooks responded to the 24000 block of Hurry Road in Chaptico, for the reported vehicle theft.

The victim advised Heather Ann Thompson, age 28 of Waldorf, and Joyce Marie Bayliss, age 44 of La Plata, had stolen his vehicle.

A few minutes later, the stolen vehicle was located abandoned and stuck in a ditch, in the 23000 block of Rocky Ridge Court in Leonardtown.

Thompson and Bayliss were located in the area and arrested.

Thompson was charged with Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking, Driving Motor Vehicle Without Required License, and Failure of Driver to Notify Owner of Unattended Property Damage.

Bayliss was charged with Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking.




