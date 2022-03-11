No Injuries Reported After House Fire in Indian Head, State Fire Marshal Investigating

On Thursday, March 10, 2022, at approximately 3:55 a.m., firefighters from NDW Indian Head, Bryans Road VFD, and surrounding volunteer departments responded to 15 Mattingly Avenue in Indian Head, for the reported structure fire.

NDW Engine 201 arrived on the scene within minutes and found a two story residence with fire showing.

Firefighters reported difficulties extinguishing the fire due to severe hoarding conditions within the residence. 38 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in under 45 minutes.

One firefighters was evaluated by emergency medical personnel for minor injuries, however, no injuries were reported and no transported were made.

SMECO responded to assist with securing power to the residence. The American Red Cross responded and is assisting the homeowner, identified as Kathy Frye. The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at $410,000.00

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

All photos are courtesy of the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and Charles County Volunteer Firemen’s Association

