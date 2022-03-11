St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Car Unveiled to Board

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with community donors presented the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Board with an agency vehicle promoting the cash-for-tips program on Friday, March 11, 2022.

The agency vehicle promotes awareness of the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers program, which offers rewards of up to $1,000 for productive tips leading to arrests and/or indictments. The vehicle will remain with the Sheriff’s Office, to be used by staff and displayed at public events.

The donors of the car wrap are PawnIt in Lexington Park, Chief’s Neighborhood Bar in Tall Timbers, ABC Liquors and Lounge in California, Southern Maryland News Net and the St. Mary’s Licensed Beverage Association.

Thanks to Hilltop Signs and Graphics in Hollywood for the car wrap installation.

Through the Crime Solvers program, citizens may remain anonymous and call 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

