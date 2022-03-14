Police Investigating 58-Year-Old Landover Man Shot and Killed

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is working to determine the circumstances of a fatal shooting in Landover that occurred on Wednesday afternoon. The decedent is 58-year-old Marvin Scutchings, Jr. of Landover.

On March 9, 2022, at approximately 2:15 pm, officers responded to the 7400 block of Hill Burne Drive for a reported shooting. The officers discovered the decedent unresponsive on the ground with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he died a short time later.

Investigators have identified all of the individuals involved in this incident and are actively examining evidence.

Preliminarily, it appears Scutchings, Jr. was armed at the time of the incident. Detectives are in consultation with the State’s Attorney’s Office regarding any charges that will be filed in this case.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 22-0011567.