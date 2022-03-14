State Fire Marshal Investigating House Fire in Bryans Road

On Friday, March 11, 2022, at approximately 11:13 a.m., firefighters responded to 1590 Chester Avenue in Bryans Road, for the reported house on fire.

The 911 caller was a next door neighbor who reported “she sees smoke and flames not sure if it is occupied.”

53 fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene. First arriving units found fire showing throughout the entire residence.

Once a sufficient water supply was setup, firefighters made entry and started an interior attack from the rear to the bedroom of the home with the possibility that a handicapped individual may be inside, due to the pet dogs on the porch upon arrival. For firefighter safety, all crews backed out of the residence due to structure stability and fire involvement. NDW Truck 20 utilized their ladder pipe to extinguish the remaining fire.

The homeowner arrived on the scene and the American Red Cross responded to assist. The office of the Maryland State Fire Marshall responded and is investigating the cause. SMECO responded to secure power to the residence.

Firefighters reported no injuries, and the Department of Emergency Medical Services, Animal Control responded to assist with a large dog.

All photos are courtesy of the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and https://www.ccvfireems.org/

