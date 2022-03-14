Police Investigating Single Vehicle Collision in Leonardtown, One Flown to Area Trauma Center

On Monday, March 14, 2022, at approximately 12:45 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Pin Cushion Road in Leonardtown, for the motor vehicle collision with one unconscious.

11 firefighters from Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and found a single vehicle off the roadway with one occupant semi-conscious.

Medical personnel requested a helicopter for the victims injuries a short time after arrival.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported one adult male victim to an area trauma center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Photos courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.


