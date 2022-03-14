Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Accidental Shooting in Lusby, Victim Flown to Trauma Center with Non-Life-Threatening Injuries

On Friday, March 11, 2022, at approximately 7:07 p.m., police, fire and emergency medical personnel responded to the 2700 block of Spout Lane in Lusby, for the reported accidental shooting.

Police arrived on the scene to find a 59-year-old male conscious and alert. Deputies advised the gunshot wound was a “through and through”.

Officer secured the firearm and recovered the round in the basement of the residence.

Medical personnel reported the victim had a single gunshot wound to his lower extremity, with the victim applying a tourniquet prior to the arrival of First Responders.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center.

Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded and is investigating the incident.