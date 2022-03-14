Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department Regrets to Announce Passing of Former Member, County Fire Chief Walter M. Golden

The Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department regrets to announce that Walter M. Golden, Nanjemoy Volunteer and former County Fire Chief passed away on Tuesday March 8, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard C. Golden, his sisters, Mildred G. Marshall and Mamie Katherine Rowens. He is survived by his sister, Barbara G. Lyon of Winchester, VA, his nephew, Gary K. Lyon, Jr. of Winchester, VA, his niece, Cynthia Lyon of Manteo, NC, three great nieces and a great, great nephew and niece.

Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Nanjemoy Baptist Church and Cemetery in Nanjemoy, Md. with grave site burial immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department, 4260 Port Tobacco Road, Nanjemoy, MD 20662.

