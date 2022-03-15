One Flown to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Rollover in Leonardtown

On Friday, March 11, 2022, at approximately 8:50 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Loveville Road in Leonardtown, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle overturned with the single occupant pinned between the dashboard and roof of the vehicle.

16 firefighters from Leonardtown and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments responded and extricated the victim in approximately 25 minutes.

Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter for the victims injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported one victim to an area trauma center.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

All photos courtesy of the Hollywood and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Departments.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

