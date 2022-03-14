Calvert Marine Museum Announces 2022 Waterside Music Series

The sounds of summer in Solomons will return this year with the 2022 Waterside Music Series at Calvert Marine Museum (CMM). CMM is excited to finally welcome back musicians to perform live at the PNC Waterside Pavilion this summer!

To kick off concert season, GRAMMY nominated Nashville band Old Dominion will perform at the Calvert Marine Museum’s PNC Waterside Pavilion on Friday, June 10 as part of their summer tour. Old Dominion are currently the reigning CMA and ACM “Group of the Year.” Most recently, the band won their 5th consecutive “Group of the Year” award at the 2022 ACM Awards and took home their 4th consecutive “Vocal Group of the Year” win at the 2021 CMA Awards. The band has notched eight No.1 singles at country radio, surpassed one billion on-demand streams, earned several Platinum and Gold single certifications and headlined arenas and amphitheaters around the globe. Tickets are $39 – $89 (additional fees apply) and will be available at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com beginning April 5th for CMM members and April 8th for the general public.

Maryland native duo, Brothers Osborne, will take the stage for CMM’s second concert of the season on Saturday, July 16. Brothers Osborne are currently on their WE’RE NOT FOR EVERYONE TOUR, hitting over 50 markets including New York, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Dallas, Atlanta and more. The singer/songwriter siblings took home their fourth “Vocal Duo of the Year” trophy at the 55th Annual CMA Awards, in addition to being named ACM “Duo of the Year” twice. Overall, Brothers Osborne have collected five CMA and five ACM trophies, and stand as nine-time GRAMMY nominees – including vying for Best Country Album (Skeletons) and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“Younger Me”) at the upcoming 64th GRAMMY Awards. Tickets are $39 – $69 (additional fees apply) and will be available at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com beginning April 19th for CMM members and April 22nd for the general public.

As always, CMM members will be able to purchase tickets before the general public. To become a member and enjoy all that the museum has to offer year-round, visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042, ext. 8063.

Proceeds from the Waterside Music Series support the education and preservation efforts of the Calvert Marine Museum. This event would not be possible without the generous support of the community and many local businesses. Sponsors include: Prince Frederick Ford Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, PNC Bank, O’Brien Realty, Bozick Distributors, Inc., Sunshines Catering, Equity Resources, Inc., Solomons Inn Resort and Marina, 102.9 WKIK, SOMAR Communications Isaac’s Restaurant, and Asbury-Solomons. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact Director of Development Bonnie Barrett at 410-326-2042, ext. 8065.

For additional information, please visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.