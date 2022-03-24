UPDATE: Mother Hid Gun Her Son Used in to Kill 55-Year-Old Lexington Park Man During Home Invasion

UPDATE 3/24/2022: On Thursday, March 10, 2022, at approximately 9:28 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 45700 block of Oregon Way in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

Crews arrived on the scene and found James Brian Thompson, age 55 of Lexington Park, in the bedroom laying on a bed suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

First Responders performed lifesaving efforts, however, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

According to court documents. The murder victims son was present during the homicide and told Detectives he was seated in the driver’s seat of his vehicle which was parked outside of the residence when he observed three black males behind his vehicle at approximately 9:15 p.m., all three subjects continued walking on Oregon Way.

Several minutes later, the three black males approached his vehicle and opened the vehicles driver door where one suspect then pointed a firearm at the victim. The victim stated all three suspects were wearing all black clothing and ski masks.

The suspects asked “Where’s the s##t?” and at that point the victim exited the vehicle and handed over his Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (Valued at $1,300.00), the suspects then ordered the victim into his residence at gunpoint.

Once inside, the robbery victim laid down on the floor of the kitchen/dining area and advised his father was located inside of the bedroom when James Thompson observed the suspects and the victim.

The victim believed James was attempting to obtain a shotgun from the bedroom and came back out when he heard two gunshots and observed the suspect, Rylan John Somerville, age 19 of Lexington Park, holding the handgun fire an additional (third shot) towards the victim before all three suspects fled the scene on foot.

The victim advised he was familiar with the suspect who pointed and fired the firearm at him, he identified Rylan John Somerville as “Rylo” and advised he knew him personally. During the incident, the victim stated he recognized the suspects voice, and further identified “Rylo” by his dreadlock hair, eyes, nose, and weight, as they previously went to Great Mills High School together. The victim provided the detective with the suspects Instagram account, which revealed the name of Rylan Somerville.

During the course of the investigation, “Rylo” was identified as suspect Rylan John Somerville, age 19 of Lexington Park, and was identified through his Florida Motor Vehicle Administration photo and compared to the Instagram photos belonging to the Instagram account.

During a search of the victims residence and location. Detectives recovered four spent shell casing in, and around the residence. All four casings were all silver in color and stamped with “Speer 40 S&W”. Further investigation found the suspects mother Lakisha Rena Rhodes, age 43 of Lexington Park, has history in previous Sheriff’s Office cases as the suspects mother, and both have history of residing at the same address together.

On March 14, 2022, Deputy Hill responded to a residence on Tippett Road in Lexington Park who called 911 for a weapons violation.

Deputies made contact with the 911 caller, who was identified as the manager of a group home. The manager found a duffle bag containing firearms under the porch of the residence.

Deputies found the duffle bag which was blue, black and grey in color. The firearms in the bag were identified as a loaded black Springfield Armory XD-40 handgun, and a green American Style AR Rifle.

The handgun was loaded with a Springfield magazine containing four Speer 40 S&W rounds. The same color, stamp, caliber and manufacturer as the casings found at the murder scene.

The manager provided deputies with names and information for all employees and residents of the group home, which revealed Rhodes was listed as an employee. Court documents show Rhodes is listed as an employee of Pathways Inc., as a Community Support/Rehab Associate.

On March 15, 2022, Detectives made contact with Rhodes at her listed address on Park Pines Road in Lexington Park and spoke with her.

Rhodes stated she had not heard from her son since the morning of March 10, 2022. Rhodes allowed the Detective to view the contact information she had for Somerville which provided the Detective with a phone number.

On March 16, 2022, Detectives were given video surveillance footage from the group home on Tippett Road which showed on March 12, 2022 at 9:21 p.m., a black female wearing a black jacket, black gloves, and maroon pants entered the group home through the front door carrying a black, blue and grey colored duffle bag. She was identified by the Detective as he had contacted her the day prior on March 16, 2022.

Further video showed the suspect carrying the duffle bag which had a large black box-shaped object on top, detectives noted the video showed Rhodes having a difficult time carrying the items, requiring both hands to carry them.

Further investigation revealed that on March 10, 2022 at approximately 10:41 p.m., approximately 74 minutes after the murder occurred, the suspect contacted his mother with the same phone number that she provided police with, AT&T later confirmed the number was registered to Rhodes.

Upon making contact with Rhodes, and interview was requested, however, Rhodes requested am attorney and the interview was terminated. She was placed under arrest without incident.



UPDATE 3/18/2022: On March 18, 2022, Lakisha Rena Rhodes, age 43 of Lexington Park, was arrested in connection with the murder that occurred on March 10, 2022.

Rhodes (the mother of Rylan John Somerville) was charged with the following:

Accessory After the Fact- Murder First Degree

Accessory After the Fact- Murder Second Degree

Accessory After the Fact

Loaded Handgun on Person

On March 18, 2022, Rylan John Somerville, age 19 of Lexington Park, was located and arrested.

Somerville is said to be the shooter and was charged with the following:

Murder First Degree

Murder Second Degree

Attempted First Degree Murder

Attempted Second Degree Murder

Home Invasion

Firearm Use/Felony Violent Crime

Armed Robbery

Assault First Degree

Assault Second Degree

Rhodes and Somerville remain incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, on a no-bond status.

