UPDATE: Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge Reopened After Man Jumps Following Attempted Traffic Stop

UPDATE @ 5:15 a.m., Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge is now open. The vehicle has been removed from the bridge at 5:15 a.m., all emergency medical personnel and MSP Helicopter Trooper 7 have been placed into service.

Firefighters, U.S. Coast Guard and Police continue their search using boats and shoreline checks.

Boat 5 from St. Mary’s County Seventh District VFD located and recovered one white shoe, and a DNR Boat located and recovered a second white shoe from the water. The subject has not been found as of 5:30 a.m.

3/15/2022 @ 3:45 a.m., On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at approximately 3:20 a.m., police responded to the 22500 block of Iverson Drive in California, for the domestic disturbance.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the male suspect fled in a Toyota SUV prior to the arrival of police. The female victim told officers she was worried the male was going to harm himself.

An ambulance was requested to Iverson Drive for a 30-year-old female with lacerations. The victim was transported to an area hospital with unknown severity of injuries.

At approximately 3:35 a.m., a Maryland State Trooper from the Prince Frederick Barrack located a 2016 Toyota RAV4 travelling in the wrong direction and attempted to stop the vehicle. The subject did not stop for the Trooper, and a short time later, the subject stopped the vehicle on the top of the Thomas Johnson Bridge and jumped.

Fire and rescue personnel from Calvert and St. Mary’s responded along with the U.S. Coast Guard, Maryland State Police Aviation, Calvert County Dive Team and Natural Resources Police.

The adult male subject was last seen floating/swimming towards the Calvert County shoreline on the South side of the Thomas Johnson Bridge.

As of 5:10 a.m., First Responders are still searching for the subject. The bridge remains closed for rescue operations and crime scene.

Updates will be provided when they become available.