Board of County Commissioners to Hold Public Hearings Tuesday, March 15 and 22, 2022

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners will hold public hearings to receive and consider public input.

The Tuesday, March 15 public hearing is to discuss a special tax district petition filed by the Drum Point Property Owner’s Association. The hearing will be held at 7 p.m. at the Southern Community Center located at 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby.

The first Tuesday, March 22 public hearing is to discuss creating a voting facility at Fairview Library located at 8120 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Owings. The hearing will be held at 10 a.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room at the Calvert County Courthouse, second floor, located at 175 Main St. in Prince Frederick.

The second Tuesday, March 22 public hearing is to consider and receive comments regarding the fiscal year 2023 staff recommended operating and capital improvement budget. The hearing will be held at 7 p.m. at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.

For details on how to provide public comment or more information on public hearings, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PublicHearings.

To ensure full public access and transparency, the hearings will be streamed live on the Calvert County Government website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Meetings and Comcast channel 6 and 1070 HD. Reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities or linguistic barriers may be requested by contacting the BOCC office at 410-535-1600, ext. 2202.