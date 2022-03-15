NAS Patuxent River Gate 1 Closed on Friday, March 18, 2022 for Maintenance

The NAS Patuxent River announced that Gate 1 will be closed for maintenance on Friday, March 18, 2022 from 9:00 a.m., to 12:00 p.m.
During these hours NAS Patuxent River’s Gates 2 and 3 will be open for traffic.
