Students from Charles County Participate in the Maryland Thespian Festival and Earn Honors

Students from La Plata, Henry E. Lackey, Maurice J. McDonough and St. Charles high schools attended the Maryland Thespian Festival Feb. 25 and 26, 2022.

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students competed against their peers from more than 40 Maryland high schools in acting, musical theater and technical theater competitions.

The festival, held at The Gordon Center in Owing Mills, included a one-act festival, individual event competitions and college auditions. Industry leaders taught workshops on stage combat, papier-mâché mask making and puppetry. A Broadway Bootcamp and a vocal masterclass were also held.

Several CCPS students earned accolades and awards at the festival. Three students earned superior rankings and will advance to the national competition this summer near Indianapolis. Melanie Hall, a senior at Maurice J. McDonough High School, was awarded for stage management; Rebecca White, a McDonough senior, was honored for solo musical theater; and White and Annie Sullivan, a McDonough junior, earned a trip to Indiana for their performance in the duet musical theater category.

Other CCPS students honored at the festival include:

Distinguished Senior Award

Melanie Hall, McDonough.

Jackson Saunders, senior, La Plata High School.

All State Thespian

Melanie Hall, McDonough.

Rebecca White, McDonough.

Annie Sullivan, McDonough.

Laila Holloway, sophomore, McDonough.

Alayna Steinmetz, junior, McDonough.

Samuel Chernoff, senior, McDonough

Gabriella Meshesha, senior, McDonough.

Skylar Belisle, junior, McDonough.

Speed Charades

St Charles High School, second place.

The International Thespian Festival is set for June 20 to 24 at Indiana University and hosted by the Educational Theatre Association.

