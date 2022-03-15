CalvertHealth Encourages Community Support while Celebrating National Doctors’ Day on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

CalvertHealth is proud to participate in National Doctors’ Day, celebrated annually on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. CalvertHealth’s Doctors’ Day celebration publicly honors and acknowledges the dedication, talent and commitment to excellence of our affiliated physicians.

The day offers the opportunity to celebrate doctors and medical professionals for the care they provide and the impact they make in our community.

CalvertHealth Foundation Board Trustee and Pastor, Dwayne Hooper said, “CalvertHealth providers have gone above and beyond. They showed up when we needed them the most and have provided exceptional care to those who were most vulnerable. I am proud to celebrate these hard-working individuals who continued to serve their community through the best and worst of times.”

Anyone who would like to participate in CalvertHealth’s Doctors’ Day celebration can do so by donating to the CalvertHealth Foundation of $5 or more. When completing your online donation form, you will be able to provide the name of the local physician or medical professional you would like to honor and also provide a personal message of tribute. All providers being honored will receive a red carnation, the national symbol for Doctors’ Day, and a note sharing your tribute.

All gifts to the CalvertHealth Foundation’s Doctors’ Day celebration are tax deductible. You can make your National Doctors’ Day gift online at CalvertHealthFoundation.org/Doctors-Day or by calling 410.414.4570.