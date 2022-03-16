St. Mary’s County Board of Elections Office Seeking Election Judges

The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections Office is seeking eligible individuals willing to serve as Election Judges for upcoming elections. Training is provided, and participants are compensated.

You are eligible to be an Election Judge if you:

Are registered to vote in Maryland

Are 16 years old or older

Are not a candidate for any public or political party office

Are detailed oriented and can speak, read and write the English language

Enjoy meeting people and serving the public

Are physically able to work throughout Election Day, 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Primary Election is June 28, 2022, General Election is Nov. 8, 2022.

Judges receive $200 per election as well as $30.00 for attending the required training class.

For more information, please call the Elections Office 301-475-4200, ext. 1625 or apply at the website https://www.stmarysmd.com/supervisorofelections/.