Police Rescue Missing Child and Arrest Prince George’s County Man for Child Sex Abuse Charge

Maryland State Police arrested a man Monday on charges he sexually abused a minor in Prince George’s County.

The suspect, identified as Kelvin Emanuel Granados-Sorto, 27, of Greenbelt, Maryland, is charged with sexual abuse of a minor and a third-degree sex offense. He was transported to the Prince George’s County Detention Center, where he is being held without bail.

According to a preliminary investigation, Suffolk County (N.Y.) Police contacted Maryland State Police on Friday, March 4, 2022, as they searched for a missing child.

Detectives believed based on evidence gathered over the course of their investigation that the missing child, who is known to Granados-Sorto, could be with the suspect.

On Monday, March 14, 2022, troopers, with assistance from the FBI, served a search warrant at Granados-Sorto’s residence and located the missing child. Granados-Sorto arrived at the residence a short time later and was arrested at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

The case remains under investigation.

