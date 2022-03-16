Police Seeking Witnesses to Double Shooting in Pasadena, 21-Year-Old Woman Killed, 16-Year-Old Expected to Survive

On Monday, March 14, 2022, at approximately 4:30 p.m. members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 200 block of Whitaker Road in Pasadena, Anne Arundel County, Maryland for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult female laying on a sidewalk suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

She was pronounced deceased on the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel. The deceased has been identified as twenty-one-year-old Aiyana Walker of Pasadena, Maryland.

While on scene officers were informed a second person, a sixteen (16) year old male juvenile who fled from the incident, arrived at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. At this time, he is in stable condition.

Members of the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit have assumed the investigation. Preliminary information revealed a large group of people was gathered on Whitaker Road near Huff Court when a dispute among some of the parties began. The dispute escalated to a shooting.

It is believed several members of the community are eyewitnesses to the shooting and have information regarding the incident and the possible identity of the shooter(s).

Those members of the community and anyone with information are urged to come forward. Please call the Anne Arundel County Police Tipline 410-222-4700 or the Homicide Unit 410-222-4731. Those providing information may remain anonymous.

Victim 1: (deceased) Aiyana Nashea Walker, 21-year-old of Pasadena, MD

Victim 2: (stable condition) 16-year-old of Curtis Bay, MD