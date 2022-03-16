Police in Charles County Recover Loaded Handgun and Drugs After Traffic Stop in Faulkner

On March 11, 2022, at approximately 11:40 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 9900 block of Crain Highway in Faulkner after a computer check revealed the tags on the vehicle belonged to a different car.

Upon approaching the driver, the officer detected the odor of burnt marijuana. He also noticed a large amount of suspected marijuana in plain view in the front passenger seat. A loaded firearm was also recovered inside the vehicle.

The driver, Derek Robert Ward, III, 30, of Washington, D.C., was arrested and charged with illegally transporting a firearm, possession of a firearm, and other related charges.

A district court commissioner released Ward on a $5,000 unsecured bond later that day.

The investigation into the recovered drugs is continuing.

