Police in Charles County Recover Loaded Handgun and Drugs After Traffic Stop in Faulkner

March 16, 2022
Derek Robert Ward, III, 30, of Washington, D.C.

On March 11, 2022, at approximately 11:40 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 9900 block of Crain Highway in Faulkner after a computer check revealed the tags on the vehicle belonged to a different car.

Upon approaching the driver, the officer detected the odor of burnt marijuana. He also noticed a large amount of suspected marijuana in plain view in the front passenger seat. A loaded firearm was also recovered inside the vehicle.

The driver, Derek Robert Ward, III, 30, of Washington, D.C., was arrested and charged with illegally transporting a firearm, possession of a firearm, and other related charges.

A district court commissioner released Ward on a $5,000 unsecured bond later that day.

The investigation into the recovered drugs is continuing.

