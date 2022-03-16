Jaymi Sterling Formally Files for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County

Jaymi Sterling (Republican), a 14-year veteran prosecutor, officially filed for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. Sterling, a life-long Republican, will be running in the Republican primary election for St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney.

“As we see big-city crime creep into our county, we need new leadership to stand up and protect our community,” Sterling said. “I’m running to put my experience – and my integrity – to work for you. We need stiffer penalties for sex offenders, violent criminals, and repeat drunk drivers. We need a strong prosecutor to crack down on drug dealers.”

In addition to a real plan to protect St. Mary’s County, Sterling will use her experience to restore integrity to the office and protect taxpayers from wasteful spending.

To learn more about Sterling, visit her website at jaymisterling.com or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FriendsofJaymiSterling .