Court of Appeals of Maryland Issues Order Moving Primary Election to July 19

The Court of Appeals of Maryland issued an Order, In the Matter of 2022 Legislative Districting of the State, moving the 2022 Primary Election from June 28 to July 19. The Order also amends certain deadlines for the Primary Election Calendar.

The following deadlines have been amended:

The deadline for filing certificates of candidacy, established pursuant to Election Law Article (“EL”) § 5-303, is extended to Friday, April 15, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.;

The deadline for candidates to withdraw a certificate of candidacy, established pursuant to EL § 5-502(a), is extended to Monday, April 18, 2022;

The deadline to fill a vacancy in candidacy for a primary election, established pursuant to EL § 5-901, is extended to Wednesday, April 20, 2022;

The deadline to challenge a candidate’s residency, established pursuant to EL § 5‑305, is extended to Thursday, April 21, 2022.