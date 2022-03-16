Charles County Sheriff’s Office, La Plata Police Department Conducting Sobriety Checkpoint on Thursday, March 17, 2022

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Traffic Operations Unit is partnering with the La Plata Police Department to conduct an impaired driver checkpoint on Thursday, March 17, 2022 in La Plata.

Special patrols and enforcement focused on impaired and aggressive driving are conducted year round with the goal of educating the community and deterring these dangerous behaviors.

The CCSO is reminding motorists to always designate a sober driver. The initiative is funded in part by the Maryland Highway Safety Office.