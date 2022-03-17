St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identities of Three Suspects Pictured in Assault Investigation

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the persons pictured in an assault investigation.

On Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 7:30 p.m., at the corner of Coral Place and Tulagi Place in Lexington Park, the suspects ambushed and assaulted the victim who had to be transported to an area hospital for care.

One suspect was a white male wearing a hoody and dark pants. Another suspect was a black male with facial hair, wearing a dark puffy coat and light colored pants. The third suspect was a black male wearing a hooded camoflauge coat and light colored pants.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Taylor-Lynn Kril at 301-475-4200, ext. 8006 or email [email protected] Case # 10479-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

