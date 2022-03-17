Charles County Narcotics Detectives Charge Suspect in Drug Distribution Case

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, members of the Narcotics Enforcement Section served a search warrant in the 2200 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf related to a narcotics investigation.

During the search, detectives located approximately 14 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of crack cocaine, marijuana, and manufacturing and distribution paraphernalia.

Sean Maurice Hawkins, 36, of Aquasco, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other related charges.

On March 9, a judge released Hawkins from the detention center on electronic monitoring.

The investigation is ongoing.

