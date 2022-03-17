Police Searching for Drivers/Vehicles Involved in Fatal Pedestrian Hit-and-Run in Forestville

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Forestville. The deceased pedestrian is 64-year-old Jeannette Diggs of Forestville.

On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at approximately 8:35 p.m., patrol officers were called to the 3300 block of Walters Lane for a report of a pedestrian collision.

Once on scene, they discovered Diggs unresponsive in the roadway. She was pronounced deceased a short time later at a hospital.

The preliminary investigation suggests that two separate vehicles struck Diggs as she attempted to cross Walters Lane. Neither of the involved drivers remained on the scene. Preliminarily, it’s believed one of the striking vehicles is a black sedan.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 22-0012767.