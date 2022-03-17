St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – March 15, 2022

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, March 15, 2022, with the invocation and pledge followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners recognized National Social Work Month and Equal Pay Day by presenting Proclamations.

The Department of Finance received approval for a request for a supplemental appropriation ordinance for $4,000,000 to provide budget authority for anticipated grants.

The Commissioners discussed a resolution request from the County Attorney’s Office establishing the St. Mary’s County Police Accountability Board and the St. Mary’s County Administrative Charging Committee. Following Commissioner input, the County Attorney will present the revised resolution request at the March 22 Commissioner Meeting.

The University of Maryland Unmanned Aircraft Systems Test Site (UMD UAS) was recognized. The Commissioners then accepted the donation of a retired UAV Solutions Talon 240G UAS vehicle from UMD UAS for display at the Walter Francis Duke Airport Terminal at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport.



The Commissioners approved the FY2023 St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) Annual Transportation Grant Application to go to the Maryland Transit Administration for $3,228,210. The Department of Public Works & Transportation will use the funds for STS operating and capital programs.

The Department of Recreation and Parks received approval to apply for grant funding for a new water taxi. The funding will provide for purchasing an ADA accessible vessel and boarding ramps to provide specialized access to St. Clement’s Island State Park.

The Commissioners approved a loan request for the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department for $460,000 to be made from the Fire & Rescue Revolving Loan Fund. The loan will assist in purchasing a new 2021 Pierce Arrow XT Pumper for the fire department.

The Commissioners approved the employment contract for George Edelen, the new Chief of Emergency Medical Services Career Operations. Chief Edelen will assume responsibilities Monday, April 4, 2022.

The County Attorney’s office provided a legislative update detailing bills before the General Assembly in Annapolis.

The Commissioners next business meeting will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in the Chesapeake Building. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel

