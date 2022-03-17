Police in Charles County Recover Two Loaded Firearms and Drugs From Convicted Felon in La Plata

On March 11, 2022, at 6:41 p.m., patrol officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the area of Charles Street and Church Street in La Plata.

Upon approaching the driver, the officers immediately observed a firearm on the dashboard.

The driver, Jamaal Khali Sterling, 22, of Virginia, was arrested.

A loaded semi-automatic 9mm handgun and another firearm were recovered from the car. A loaded magazine and suspected marijuana were also located. A computer check revealed Sterling is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous felony conviction.

Sterling was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, illegally transporting a firearm, driving on a revoked driver’s license, and other related charges.

On March 14, a judge ordered Sterling could be released from the detention center on a $20,000 bond. After paying 10% of the bond, Sterling was released.

The investigation into the recovered drugs is continuing.

