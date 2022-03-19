No Injuries Reported After House Fire in Hollywood, State Fire Marshal Investigating

On Friday, March 18, 2022, at approximately 8:25 p.m., firefighters from Hollywood, Leonardtown, Bay District, Valley Lee, NAS Patuxent River, and Calvert County responded to 45389 Tippett Road in Hollywood, for the reported house on fire.

St. Mary’s County Emergency Communications Center received multiple 911 calls reported the house was on fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find fire showing from the fire and second floor.

Crews made entry into the residence and found fire and both floors with extension into the attic and roof.

Personnel controlled the fire in under 25 minutes from their arrival.

No injuries were reported. Neighbors reported the residence was vacant. Primary and secondary searches of the residence confirmed no occupants.

The homeowners arrived on the scene a short time later and confirmed no occupants were inside of the residence.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to investigate the cause of the fire. SMECO responded to secure power to the residence.

Photos courtesy of Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department / Nathan Insley.

