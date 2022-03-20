St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to Mark Four-Year Anniversary of School Shooting

Sheriff Tim Cameron, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Corps invite the public to a memorial and remembrance ceremony on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 2 pm to mark the four-year anniversary of the shooting at Great Mills High School and to remember other local victims of violent crime.

On March 20, 2018, a Great Mills High School student shot two other students, which ultimately took the life of 16-year-old student Jaelynn Willey. School Resource Officer Blaine Gaskill confronted and stopped the shooter.

“On March 20, 2018, our community was turned upside down by the shooting at Great Mills High School,” said Pastor Charlie Wharton. “As many of us look back at that day, we sense a loss of innocence — not just in the people who died, but in the impact it had on the community,” he said.

“This memorial is not just to mark the violence done at the school, it is also to remember all the people from throughout the county who have died because of violence,” Pastor Wharton said. “We invite you to join us at Great Mills High School to place flowers in honor of those who have died at the hands of others and reaffirm our commitment to stand up against violence in St. Mary’s County,” he said.