Calvert Hospice Hosting 5K Fun Run/Walk at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum on Saturday, March 26, 2022





Calvert Hospice is pleased to partner with Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum this year for the JPPM & Calvert Hospice 5K Fun Run/Walk.

The 5K will be held on Saturday, March 26 on the grounds of Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum located at 10515 Mackall Road in St Leonard, starting at 7:00 a.m.

Tickets are on sale now and can be bought here! General admission tickets for runners are $35, children 12 and under can run for $15, and groups of 5 can register for $125. Pets are welcome!

Prizes will be awarded for the top three runners.

