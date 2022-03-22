UPDATE: Maryland State Police Seeking Assistance in Fatal Shooting on Route 50 in Prince George’s County

UPDATE 3/22/2022: Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a suspected road rage shooting that took the life of a man Saturday evening in Prince George’s County.

At approximately, 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, troopers were notified of a shooting on eastbound U.S. Route 50 at Veterans Parkway. According to a preliminary investigation, a tow truck driver, identified as Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington, D.C., was involved in a verbal altercation with another driver while each were driving on Route 50.

Police believe the drivers of both vehicles were exchanging words when the second driver pulled out a weapon and fired into the vehicle, striking Hicks. The gunman continued eastbound on Route 50.

The driver of the tow truck was transported by ambulance to University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

It is not believed the victim and the gunman knew each other prior to the altercation. The identity of the gunman is unknown, although it is believed they were driving a dark colored sedan.

No other injuries were reported.

Maryland State Police homicide detectives are leading the investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.



