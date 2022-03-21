Leadership Southern Maryland Executive Directior Denise Foster to Step Down

A message from LSM Executive Director Denise Foster: “When I joined the Leadership Southern Maryland team four years ago, I was excited for the opportunity to lead an organization with such an outstanding reputation for creating positive change in our communities.

During my time here, I’ve been privileged to interact with five Executive Program classes who are eager to learn from area experts and one another as they strive to better Southern Maryland. I have supported the creation and execution of the new Emerging Leaders Program and have watched many passionate individuals dedicate their time and talent to establishing this exciting new curriculum. Working alongside and interacting with LSM’s board members, leadership council, committee members, graduates, and long-time supporters has been nothing short of amazing. I owe each and every one of you my thanks.

Looking back over all of my experiences with LSM makes it all the more difficult to share with you that my time as executive director is drawing to a close. It’s often said that the “needs of the Navy” come first, and my husband and I are preparing for our next adventure which will take us to Virginia Beach for the next several years. During the coming months, as the LSM Search Committee works to identify the next executive director, rest assured that I will still be supporting the organization to the fullest, finishing out the 2022 programs, facilitating the selection of next year’s Executive Program participants, and making preparations for a successful Class of 2023 – the next

“Best Class Ever!” LSM is not, and has never been, just a job for me. It truly is a family and I will miss it dearly. I know that thanks to the diligent efforts of the search committee and the continued support of all of you, I leave this amazing organization in good hands.

Denise Foster, Executive Director, Leadership Southern Maryland”